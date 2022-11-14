Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 34.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $56.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $84.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.