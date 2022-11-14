Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.10.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 5.2 %

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PKI stock opened at $143.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.19 and its 200 day moving average is $139.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.