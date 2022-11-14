Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $6,266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 183,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Wingstop by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wingstop by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $608,416.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wingstop Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

Wingstop stock opened at $166.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.38, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.61. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $178.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.