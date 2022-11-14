Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,501 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.15. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGNC. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

