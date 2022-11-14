Keybank National Association OH Buys New Stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 28.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.38 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 119.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.