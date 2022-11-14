Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4,484.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 133.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares in the company, valued at $38,708,247.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on KW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

KW stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

