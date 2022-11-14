Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 16.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of CPRI opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

