GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,619 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 847,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 80,774 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 481,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 115,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 752,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 147,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.21%.

EAF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

