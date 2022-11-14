EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $17.00 at JMP Securities

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVCM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 13.29.

EverCommerce stock opened at 6.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of 10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 6.01 and a 12-month high of 20.44.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

