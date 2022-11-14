EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVCM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 13.29.

EverCommerce Stock Down 16.3 %

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 6.01 and a 1 year high of 20.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total value of 29,164.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $536,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $1,415,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

