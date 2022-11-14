Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,055 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Avient worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Avient by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 786,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,765,000 after purchasing an additional 61,198 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Avient by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 180,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Avient Trading Up 4.0 %

AVNT stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Avient Profile



Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

