DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,892,000 after buying an additional 1,181,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,211,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,324,000 after buying an additional 2,555,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,634,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,223,000 after buying an additional 80,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $29.46 on Monday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

