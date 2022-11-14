DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 43.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 417.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $14.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $41.90.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.