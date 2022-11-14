Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AcuityAds by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATY opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 million, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AcuityAds Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATY shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.