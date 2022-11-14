Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $47,000 Stake in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,399 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Fortress Biotech worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 640.2% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 658,187 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.5% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $86.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 108.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,625,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

