Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Avnet worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

