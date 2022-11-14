Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $570,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $60.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGO. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.