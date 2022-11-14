Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,308 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $491.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.51. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

