Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,372.0% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 220,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 205,449 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Blooom Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,871.6% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 44,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 42,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $100.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,393 shares of company stock worth $12,497,340. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.