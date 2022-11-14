48,287 Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Avaya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in Avaya by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Avaya by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVYA has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Avaya Price Performance

About Avaya

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $142.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

(Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.