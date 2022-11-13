Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Valvoline worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $55,059,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,781,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,965,000 after buying an additional 521,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 328,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,310,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $32.13 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.