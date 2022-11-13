Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after buying an additional 1,290,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 11.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,753,000 after buying an additional 931,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,158,000 after buying an additional 252,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after buying an additional 1,524,282 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Stock Up 16.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE U opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

