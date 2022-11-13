Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RARE opened at $36.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

