State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Perrigo worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Perrigo by 1,950.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Further Reading

