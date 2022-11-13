State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 111.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

