State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,799 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2,037.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 861,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after buying an additional 820,955 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,699,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,761,000 after buying an additional 614,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 728,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after buying an additional 414,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several analysts have commented on BRX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

