State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,212 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Post worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Post by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Post Price Performance

Post Profile

POST stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $92.26.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

