State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,430 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Rayonier worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Rayonier by 1.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 92,955 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Rayonier by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Rayonier by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Price Performance

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $45.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.57%.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

