State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,450 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Sonoco Products worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

