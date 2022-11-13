State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,126 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Acadia Healthcare worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,751,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 675.6% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 497,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,589,000 after buying an additional 433,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,362,000 after buying an additional 408,877 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 965,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,248,000 after buying an additional 334,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 452.2% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 253,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after buying an additional 207,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 4.5 %

In related news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACHC stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

