State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,042 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Lumentum worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.4% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Lumentum Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ LITE opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

