State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,732 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE AMG opened at $153.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.45. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $186.94. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

