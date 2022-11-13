State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,404 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

