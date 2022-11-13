State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,559 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Chemours worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Chemours by 15.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Chemours by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after buying an additional 138,945 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Chemours by 16.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chemours by 75.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after buying an additional 467,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chemours to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

