State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,145 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Acuity Brands worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AYI opened at $190.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $223.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.84 and a 200 day moving average of $169.83.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

