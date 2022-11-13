State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Syneos Health worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 194,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.75.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

