State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Ashland worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASH. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ashland by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its stake in Ashland by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 97,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland Company Profile

Shares of ASH stock opened at $107.75 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.64.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

