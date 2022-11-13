State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Clarivate worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Clarivate by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLVT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

CLVT opened at $10.60 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

