State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Unum Group worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,400 shares of company stock worth $2,648,308. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

