State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Floor & Decor worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 58,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 100,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Floor & Decor Profile

NYSE FND opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $138.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

