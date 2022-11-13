State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Encompass Health worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 106.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

