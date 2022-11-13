State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Planet Fitness worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after acquiring an additional 454,341 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 147.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 454,133 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 828,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,986,000 after acquiring an additional 282,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Planet Fitness

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.