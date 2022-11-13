State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 180,900 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 1,909.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after purchasing an additional 368,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,750,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,482. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZI stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

