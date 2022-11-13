State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of First Citizens BancShares worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 96.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 116.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 104.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $832.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.96. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $831.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $751.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

