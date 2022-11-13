Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 391.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 752.2% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $234.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.71. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $237.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

