Short Interest in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Declines By 20.0%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 315,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 590.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

