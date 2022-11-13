Short Interest in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Drops By 19.9%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 15th total of 26,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

New Vista Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NVSA opened at $9.98 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Vista Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 7,795.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About New Vista Acquisition

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

