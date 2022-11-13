Short Interest in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Decreases By 27.2%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the October 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 690,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXN opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.75. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $238.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.64% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.