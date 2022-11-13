Short Interest in Katitas Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF) Increases By 36.9%

Katitas Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTITF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the October 15th total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,452.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Katitas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Katitas Price Performance
