Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Increases By 37.0%

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the October 15th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Roth Capital cut Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

